Batya Ungar-Sargon
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Books
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
This Week on Batya!
Watch live on NewsNation Saturday at 7PM EST & 11PM EST, and Sunday at 11AM EST
Apr 24
•
Batya Ungar-Sargon
29
5
3
"The Rich Don’t Play by the Rules So Why Should I?" Ask Three Rich Leftists Celebrating Theft and Murder
Hasan Piker's praise of stealing and murder once again shows that wokeness and its telltale moral inversions are a smokescreen for the wealth and…
Apr 23
•
Batya Ungar-Sargon
121
56
18
Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon & Andrew Fox
A recording from Batya Ungar-Sargon's live video
Apr 22
•
Batya Ungar-Sargon
and
Andrew Fox
63
30
5
41:10
For Years, the Left Used the 'Unite the Right' Charlottesville Rally to Smear the Right as Antisemitic and Racist. Turns Out, It was…
The Southern Poverty Law Center has been indicted for fraud and is accused of having funded organizers, supervised racist posts, and coordinated…
Apr 22
•
Batya Ungar-Sargon
190
208
32
Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon
A recording from Batya Ungar-Sargon's live video
Apr 22
•
Batya Ungar-Sargon
57
17
4
31:54
The Democrats Are Rooting for Iran—Literally
A post by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy exposes what we've known all along: TDS makes you root for the Ayatollah.
Apr 21
•
Batya Ungar-Sargon
142
55
26
Bill O'Reilly on Who Is Winning in Iran, What Trump Is Saying Behind Closed Doors, and our Feckless NATO 'Allies'
Bill O’Reilly joined me last night on a special edition of Batya!
Apr 21
•
Batya Ungar-Sargon
22
5
7:15
The Week the Pope Went Woke
Like the Left, Pope Leo thinks the side with less power has no moral responsibilities
Apr 17
•
Batya Ungar-Sargon
79
64
13
My Books
I am the author of three books.
Apr 17
•
Batya Ungar-Sargon
9
1
1
Trump Is the Only Metric in American Public Life
There's a split screen right now: the TDS of the media and the Democrats vs. the Anti-TDS, "in Trump we trust" of the markets. Both agree there's only…
Apr 17
•
Batya Ungar-Sargon
96
24
8
Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon
Thank you everyone who sent questions and joined!
Apr 16
•
Batya Ungar-Sargon
37
5
2
23:50
Watch My New Daily Debate Show "Prove It! With Batya" at 4pm on YouTube
Every day, I'll bring on a new guest to debate the topics dominating the headlines
Apr 15
•
Batya Ungar-Sargon
23
1
3
© 2026 Batya Ungar-Sargon
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts