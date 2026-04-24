Batya Ungar-Sargon

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This Week on Batya!
Watch live on NewsNation Saturday at 7PM EST & 11PM EST, and Sunday at 11AM EST
  Batya Ungar-Sargon
"The Rich Don’t Play by the Rules So Why Should I?" Ask Three Rich Leftists Celebrating Theft and Murder
Hasan Piker's praise of stealing and murder once again shows that wokeness and its telltale moral inversions are a smokescreen for the wealth and…
  Batya Ungar-Sargon
Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon & Andrew Fox
A recording from Batya Ungar-Sargon's live video
  Batya Ungar-Sargon and Andrew Fox
41:10
For Years, the Left Used the 'Unite the Right' Charlottesville Rally to Smear the Right as Antisemitic and Racist. Turns Out, It was…
The Southern Poverty Law Center has been indicted for fraud and is accused of having funded organizers, supervised racist posts, and coordinated…
  Batya Ungar-Sargon
Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon
A recording from Batya Ungar-Sargon's live video
  Batya Ungar-Sargon
31:54
The Democrats Are Rooting for Iran—Literally
A post by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy exposes what we've known all along: TDS makes you root for the Ayatollah.
  Batya Ungar-Sargon
Bill O'Reilly on Who Is Winning in Iran, What Trump Is Saying Behind Closed Doors, and our Feckless NATO 'Allies'
Bill O’Reilly joined me last night on a special edition of Batya!
  Batya Ungar-Sargon
7:15
The Week the Pope Went Woke
Like the Left, Pope Leo thinks the side with less power has no moral responsibilities
  Batya Ungar-Sargon
My Books
I am the author of three books.
  Batya Ungar-Sargon
Trump Is the Only Metric in American Public Life
There's a split screen right now: the TDS of the media and the Democrats vs. the Anti-TDS, "in Trump we trust" of the markets. Both agree there's only…
  Batya Ungar-Sargon
Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon
Thank you everyone who sent questions and joined!
  Batya Ungar-Sargon
23:50
Watch My New Daily Debate Show "Prove It! With Batya" at 4pm on YouTube
Every day, I'll bring on a new guest to debate the topics dominating the headlines
  Batya Ungar-Sargon
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