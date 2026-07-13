The Washington Free Beacon has some great new reporting out this morning about the wife of one of the candidates in the Michigan Democratic primary, which is pitting the moderate Haley Stevens against the far-Left Abdul el Sayed, aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America.

El Sayed has all the same views as the other socialist candidates, which is to say that he is running primarily on attacking AIPAC, Israel, and the Jews and non Jews who support it.

It’s his go-to move whenever he is asked about anything uncomfortable, whether it’s his former support for Defund the Police, his current lies about having supported it, or the fact that he is a millionaire who is refusing to release his tax returns so you don’t find out.

El Sayed has mentioned Israel and AIPAC in over half of his emails, according to The Argument, which is insane when you think about the fact that less than 2% of Democrats vote on foreign policy.

Surely Michigan voters have more important concerns than where pro-Israel American citizens donate their political contributions?

El Sayed also nominally supports Medicare for All—which is interesting because the Free Beacon reported this morning that his wife, a psychiatrist who owns real estate worth at least a million dollars overseas, does not take any insurance.

In a now deleted FAQ on her private practice’s website, a question about insurance was answered with a single word: “Do you accept my insurance? No.”

It’s just tremendous: While El Sayed is campaigning on taxpayers funding health care because the system is so expensive and difficult to access for low income Americans, his own wife literally will not take any insurance. You have to be able to fork over hundreds if not thousands of dollars for the privilege of seeing her. And this is a person who is already wealthy from real estate holdings overseas!

These “socialists” are the problem they pretend to abhor: rich elite gatekeepers.

They aren’t building a world in which everyone can achieve the massive wealth they have acquired but a world in which the peasants remain a serf class unable to even hope for home ownership.

It’s socialism by and for the rich.

And to distract you, they talk about Israel and Zionists and AIPAC—just as they once talked about Defund the Police or the climate or trans rights but no longer do because voters hate that stuff.