Graham Platner, the Nazi-tattooed, veteran mocking, serial cheating girlfriend abuser, who Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ro Khanna, and Zohran Mamdani lined up to support like he was the Second Coming, has suspended his campaign for Senate in Maine after he was accused of rape by an ex-girlfriend. Since the accusation surfaced, Platner faced calls to withdraw from his staunchest allies.

They finally found their line in the sand.

A Nazi tattoo they could forgive.

Roughing up his girlfriend? No problem—she is a Republican.

Mocking veterans and cheating on his wife with 12 women? Who wants a candidate brewed in a vat?!

Living off government benefits and his rich mommy and daddy while pretending to be working class? Pshaw! This is just the description of the average Democratic Socialist of America.

It was like a gameshow: How low will the Democrats go defending this guy’s scandals?

But then Platner committed the gravest of sins to the Democrats: He started to slip in the polls—not with the kind of progressive educated elites and rich nepo babies who chose Platner in the first place, who voted in socialist candidates in New York and make up the base of the progressive movement; Platner was crushing his opponent, Republican Susan Collins, with the college educated. It was working class Mainers and men—the very people the effeminate elites had chosen Platner to bring back to the Democratic Party—who could smell that this guy was a scumbag from a mile away.

Over-educated rich nepo babies thought Graham Platner, a Nazi tattooed alleged rapist, would appeal to the working class, because that’s what they think the working class is. Meanwhile, all working-class Mainers saw was, well, a Nazi rapist.

Over-educated rich nepo babies thought Graham Platner, a Nazi-tattooed alleged rapist, would appeal to the working class, because that’s what they think the working class is. Meanwhile, all working-class Mainers saw was a Nazi rapist.

It speaks volumes about the problem the Democrats have with the people who used to be their base—people who work with their hands for a living. Labor. Men. Those voters have abandoned the Left in droves because the things the Left now stands for disgust them: Abolish ICE. Defund the Police. Free Palestine. Free everything.

Working-class people don’t want free housing or free Palestine. They want good wages—which come from a respect for labor that is in direct opposition to the vanity morals of the elites.

Here’s a pro-tip for Democrats hoping to avoid this kind of mess in the future: The Nazi tattoo should have been enough. It really, really should have been enough.

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But it wasn’t just the politicians lining up behind this scumbag. The liberal media played a huge role in laundering his scandals. They called him an “oysterman” ad nauseam, though Platner lives off disability and his oystering is a hobby. They called him a working-class man of the people though he went to elite private schools and is the son of a rich lawyer and grandson of a famous designer. Perhaps worst of all, they went to great lengths to smear the victim of his physical abuse, Lyndsey Fifield, in a lengthy New York Times article that pretended to expose his abuse but in fact buried the worst allegations in misrepresentations and obfuscations. The authors repeatedly lied to Fifield about their intentions, and included just enough chum for the bottom feeders in politics and the media to character assassinate her—for the crime of being a Republican.

Believe all women?

Nah.

Believe all Democrats.

And not even all Democrats: Leftist media is now smearing Jenny Racicot, the progressive who accused Platner of raping her, who almost didn’t come forward because she agrees with his politics. They are literally pointing to a text message Racicot sent Platner the night she says he raped her in which she told him she needed a massage as evidence to discredit her and justify her rape.

It’s just beyond disgusting.

In the meantime, after prevaricating for two days and amidst reports that Platner was planning to take the Maine Democratic Party hostage and refuse to withdraw unless he could appoint his successor, Platner posted a video to social media in which he announced he will withdraw from the race.

In the video, which is 11 minutes long, Platner took absolutely no responsibility for his imploding campaign and blamed literally everyone else.

“Those in power who have the ability to do so are using these allegations as an excuse to take away all of the things that we need to run a campaign,” he said. “We believe that for the movement to continue, it can’t be me. We are suspending campaign operations. This is incredibly difficult, because I know that some will think it’s an admission of guilt, and it most certainly is not. We’re not doing it because of the allegations, we’re doing it because of the structures that are being taken away from us by those in power.”

Platner has clearly learned nothing.

Will the Democrats?

I wouldn’t hold my breath.