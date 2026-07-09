Batya Ungar-Sargon

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GB HeBe's avatar
GB HeBe
41m

"But then Platner committed the gravest of sins to the Democrats: He started to slip in the polls"

What a great line!

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Mark D.'s avatar
Mark D.
20m

Democrats trying to find “men” candidates is like scientists or aliens trying to make a man in a lab based off of TV stereotypes. There are literally 100 million men in America they could just ask rather than put forth caricatures like Walz, Platner, and Talarico. They’re astonishingly clueless.

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