Our Vice President thirsts for the approval of Groypers.

Just as spineless progressives will say or do anything to get a pat on the head from Zohran Mamdani, Vice President JD Vance seems to be crafting his every utterance for the plaudits of Tucker Carlson and the Groyper Right—people primarily driven by their insatiable need to blame Jews for all the world’s ills. I don’t think Vance shares this viewpoint; his penchant for conversion suggests none of his beliefs are too closely held. But what the Vice President lacks in conviction, he more than makes up for in pandering, specifically to the conspiracy theorists of Twittersphere.

The latest evidence of the Vice President’s thirst for Groyper approval came during an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, where Vice President Vance implied that the criticism of the role he played as Appeaser in Chief to the Iranian Mullahs was bought and paid for by—you guessed it—Israel.

Vance was complaining about the opposition he faced for signing what many, including myself, saw as a humiliating deal that left the Iranians feeling like the winners of a war in which our military crushed theirs, a deal that, it bears mentioning, has already fallen apart because the Iranians are who the deal’s opponents said they were.

Rather than do any soul searching for the role he played in having the U.S. sign a ridiculously bad deal that was actually worse than the JCPOA that Vance himself spent years mocking, Vance blamed the push back on a “very discreet, extremely well-funded campaign to try to derail the negotiation” paid for by the Israeli government.