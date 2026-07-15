A new poll out of Michigan found that Abdul El-Sayed, the DSA-aligned far Left candidate, is trailing Haley Stevens, his moderate Democrat opponent in the primary, by 22 points among voters without a college degree. Stevens has 56% of working-class voters to El-Sayed’s 34%.

The poll also found El-Sayed trailing Stevens with Black voters by a whopping 46 points. Stevens is polling at 67% of Black voters to El-Sayed's 21%.

As I keep pointing out, it’s socialism by the rich for the rich.

And El-Sayed is rich.

He finally released his tax returns.