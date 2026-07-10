Another Socialist Uses 'Free Palestine' so You Won't Notice His Enormous Wealth
Abdul El Sayed is delaying the release of his tax returns because he is a millionaire. Well, only if you count his wife's assets.
As socialist candidates continue to surge across the nation, Michigan’s far Left candidate Abdul el Sayed is running neck and neck with the moderate Democratic candidate Hayley Stevens, now that the third candidate has dropped out.
One thing that might damage him with voters: He’s so far refused to release his tax returns.
Why?
Well, because he’s a millionaire and hoping you won’t notice.