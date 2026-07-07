Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Epaminondas's avatar
Epaminondas
12h

“If there’s a lesson here, it might be about the importance of listening hard to the people telling you what you don’t want to hear. Many Democrats, disgusted by their party’s failure to contain Donald Trump, want representatives as furious as they are, and they no longer trust their leaders to tell them who is electable. That opens space up for outsider candidates who wouldn’t have had a chance a few years ago. It also makes it easier for unfit characters to escape proper vetting.”

No, the lesson here is that traditional media are utterly compromised. The NYT is once again exposed as corporate PR for their preferred political parties, yet there are still people naive enough to take them at their word.

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Lance S's avatar
Lance S
13h

"far from a dealbreaker, his Reddit posts, his nasty tattoo, his habit of throwing around his ex-girlfriend and cheating on his wife made the mythology around him even more compelling to progressives. To the college-educated elites leading progressive politics, these were signifiers of a traditional masculinity, their ticket back to the working class". THIS just goes to show how out of touch these elitist Dems are with real men. Do they really think most men act like that? That "tradtional masculinity" is infidelity, abuse of women, and tatoos? Nice to see what they truly think of us

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