Why President Obama Lied About the Gunman Who Tried to Kill Trump at the WHCD

At 11:30 this morning, the manifesto of the White House Correspondents Dinner gunman was published by the New York Post. It did not contain any surprises: The gunman believed President Trump to be what the Democrats say he is—a traitor, a rapist, etc.—and decided he needed to take action. “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” he wrote.

What’s amazing is that six hours after this manifesto was widely publicized and the gunman’s motive revealed to be the desire to kill President Trump and members of his Cabinet, President Obama decided to lie about it.

“Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy,” Obama tweeted at 5:15 PM. “It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day. I’m grateful to them – and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay.”

Why would President Obama lie about something so easily disproven? Why pretend the motive of the shooter remained a mystery?

This lie wasn’t just a lie. It was a confession—an admission that the motive is damning to President Obama's side, hence the need to lie.

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The gunman's manifesto is indistinguishable from the views promoted by the mainstream Left, the Democrats, the liberal media every single day.



So many of those now condemning political violence have spent the last year cozying up to Hasan Piker, who just four days ago was filmed in a cozy interview with the New York Times justifying political murder. The week before, Piker was welcomed onto the Obama Bros' podcast, where he said he'd vote for Hamas. Piker has been gushed over by AOC, Ro Khanna, Bernie Sanders, and Zohran Mamdani.

There's no both sides here. Only one side is getting shot at, and it's because the Left is infested with the belief that political violence is justified.