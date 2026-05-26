Lara Trump on Iran, Gas Prices, the Anti-Weaponization Fund, Tucker Carlson, and More

One of the things people like to say when I tell them I wrote a book about the Left turning on the Jews is that there are antisemties on the Right, and they are worse.

Well, that’s half true. There are antisemites on the Right—but everyone with power on the Right abhors them, starting with President Trump himself, who has made a habit of kicking them out of the party and the MAGA movement.

Who better to discuss this with than Lara Trump!

Lara is a Fox News host and daughter-in-law of the President. We had a wonderful conversation and touched on so many things, starting with Trump’s (largely unacknowledged!) friendship to the Jews.

We also talked about the war in Iran lasting longer than anyone thought, the price of gas, how to help struggling Americans and farmers, the anti-weaponization fund that many Republicans have taken issue with, antisemitism on the Right, and more.