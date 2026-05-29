Reclaiming the Real History of Jews in America

Why do Jews vote for Democrats when the Left has become so hostile to Jews?

It’s the question I get asked most when I travel around the country by non-Jews.

Among other reasons, Jews gravitated to the Left because they saw themselves as an oppressed minority, an immigrant community like others in America. But we weren’t immigrants. And we were never oppressed here.

We were seen by the Founding Fathers and our Christian neighbors as founding partners in the creation of this great nation. There was never an America without Jews, who arrived on these shores in 1654 and never left.

And on the 250th anniversary of our homeland, we owe it to ourselves, our ancestors, and future generations to tell that story and reclaim that heritage.

That’s the story I tell in my book, which comes out on Tuesday.

I was honored to join The Daily Wire to discuss my book with Cabot Phillips. It got emotional, talking about the role The Daily Wire has played in drawing a line in the sand against antisemitism.

Pre-order The Jews and the Left here:

The Jews and the Left