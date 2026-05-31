Ben Shapiro on Why the Left Turned on the Jews

The great Ben Shapiro joined me to discuss my new book, The Jews and the Left, which comes out in just three days.

I wanted Ben for this special segment because he is the answer to what I think will be the biggest objection to my book—that the real antisemitism is on the Right.

That’s just not true—thanks to people like Ben and President Trump, who drew a line in the sand. But it’s also not true because it’s just not tolerated by the American people.

We also talked about how and why the Left has gone way beyond just criticism of Israel, and why their anti-Zionism has bled into antisemitism.

Order the Jews and the Left