Batya Ungar-Sargon

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Ben Shapiro on Why the Left Turned on the Jews

Ben joins me to discuss my book
Batya Ungar-Sargon's avatar
Batya Ungar-Sargon
May 31, 2026

The great Ben Shapiro joined me to discuss my new book, The Jews and the Left, which comes out in just three days.

I wanted Ben for this special segment because he is the answer to what I think will be the biggest objection to my book—that the real antisemitism is on the Right.

That’s just not true—thanks to people like Ben and President Trump, who drew a line in the sand. But it’s also not true because it’s just not tolerated by the American people.

We also talked about how and why the Left has gone way beyond just criticism of Israel, and why their anti-Zionism has bled into antisemitism.

Order the Jews and the Left

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Batya Ungar-Sargon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture