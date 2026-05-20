Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Stop Farm Foreclosures Today

200 American farmers are facing foreclosure. They are getting absolutely crushed by rising costs associated with the President's war in Iran. One way Trump can help them today: Stop foreclosures.
Batya Ungar-Sargon's avatar
Batya Ungar-Sargon
May 20, 2026

President Trump has made his message crystal clear: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s a principle even Democrats agree with, though they of course won’t give Trump props for protecting our children and grandchildren from a nuclear armed terror state.

The problem is, there’s a big cost, and it’s being born by the hardest working Americans. Thanks to the conflict, the cost of gas is up by a dollar a gallon. The cost of diesel, which our truckers and farmers rely on, is up $2 dollars.

Farmers across the Midwest are growing desperate amid rising energy and fertilizer prices.

So, how do farmers and truckers feel about this? Is the trade off worth it?

I spoke to John Boyd, founder of the National Black Farmers Association, and Gord Magill, a truck driver and author of the book End of the Road.

John Boyd told me that when all is said and done, farmers are facing an extra cost of about $100,000 due to gas and fertilizer inflation, and it’s just crushing them.

One thing the Trump administration can do today: Stop farm foreclosures today.

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