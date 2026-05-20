President Trump has made his message crystal clear: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s a principle even Democrats agree with, though they of course won’t give Trump props for protecting our children and grandchildren from a nuclear armed terror state.

The problem is, there’s a big cost, and it’s being born by the hardest working Americans. Thanks to the conflict, the cost of gas is up by a dollar a gallon. The cost of diesel, which our truckers and farmers rely on, is up $2 dollars.

Farmers across the Midwest are growing desperate amid rising energy and fertilizer prices.

So, how do farmers and truckers feel about this? Is the trade off worth it?

I spoke to John Boyd, founder of the National Black Farmers Association, and Gord Magill, a truck driver and author of the book End of the Road.

John Boyd told me that when all is said and done, farmers are facing an extra cost of about $100,000 due to gas and fertilizer inflation, and it’s just crushing them.

One thing the Trump administration can do today: Stop farm foreclosures today.