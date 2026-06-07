Batya Ungar-Sargon

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The Dems Are Standing by Graham Platner. What Happened to 'Believe All Women' and 'Fight Fascism'? | DEBATE

Corbin Trent and Brianna Wu in a fiery debate about Graham Platner and the future of the Democratic Party.
Batya Ungar-Sargon's avatar
Batya Ungar-Sargon
Jun 07, 2026

If you were a Jew being shoved into a gas chamber sometime during the 1940s like my great grandparents, one of the last things you saw before being taken to your death would have been the totenkopf insignia on the lapel of the Nazi who had sent you there.

It is also tattooed on the chest of the Democrats’ candidate for Senate in Maine, Graham Platner.

He’s had it for 18 years, and only covered it up with another tattoo when it was revealed during his campaign a few months ago.

Yet the party that claims it’s "fighting fascism" is now backing the guy with a Nazi tattoo.

A New York Times exposé revealed that ex girlfriends were afraid of Platner. He left bruises on one, manhandled her.

Yet the party of “Believe All Women” is now backing the guy who left bruises on his ex-girlfriend.

Graham Platner says he has PTSD. That's an insult to veterans. He's a scumbag passing off bad behavior as trauma.

What gives?

Corbin Trent debates Brianna Wu on my show.

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