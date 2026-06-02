BUS AMA about my new book The Jews and the Left!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript321BUS AMA about my new book The Jews and the Left!A recording from Batya Ungar-Sargon's live videoBatya Ungar-SargonJun 02, 2026321ShareTranscriptGet more from Batya Ungar-Sargon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBatya Ungar-SargonSubscribeAuthorsBatya Ungar-SargonRecent PostsBen Shapiro on Why the Left Turned on the JewsMay 31 • Batya Ungar-SargonReclaiming the Real History of Jews in AmericaMay 29 • Batya Ungar-SargonLara Trump on Iran, Gas Prices, the Anti-Weaponization Fund, Tucker Carlson, and MoreMay 26 • Batya Ungar-SargonLive with Batya Ungar-Sargon May 25 • Batya Ungar-Sargon and John AzizTRAILER: The Jews and the LeftMay 24 • Batya Ungar-SargonStop Farm Foreclosures TodayMay 20 • Batya Ungar-SargonSheriff Chad Bianco Joins "Batya!"May 17 • Batya Ungar-Sargon