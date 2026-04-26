The Week the Bedrock of TDS Was Revealed to Be a Hoax

The bedrock of Trump Derangement Syndrome has been revealed to be a complete and utter fiction. This week, the Justice Department indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center, that storied American institution which fought racism alongside Dr. King, on charges of wire fraud and money laundering. According to the indictment, between 2014 and 2023, the SPLC secretly funneled over $3 million from donors to leaders of the Ku Klux Klan, Unite the Right, and the Nazi Party, among other extremist organizations.

While telling donors that the money was being used to “dismantle” violent extremist groups, the money actually supported those groups and their leaders, the indictment alleges.

Remember that infamous Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally, where neo-Nazis marched with tiki torches chanting “Jews will not replace us”? Following the rally, the liberal media seized on a comment by Trump that the protests had “very fine people on both sides”—a hoax, it turns out—and the march became the proof the Left was looking for that Trump is racist and a catalyst for exploding White Supremacy across the nation.

Well, we learned this week that one of the organizers was literally on the Southern Poverty Law Center payroll. In exchange for $270,000, this man attended the rally, “made racist postings under the supervision of the SPLC and helped coordinate transportation to the event for several attendees.”

It’s incredible: According to the DOJ, Charlottesville, which the Left used to smear conservatives as racists for the last 10 years, was literally funded by the Left. The demand for White Supremacy has so outstripped the supply in America that a leftist organization was literally funding racism.

Their supporters argue that these were informants. Yet having allegedly funded the racists of Charlottesville, the SPLC then used the event as evidence to justify its hate map, which was used by corporate America to unperson conservatives, deny them access to Paypal and GoFundMe, even Mastercard and Visa.

They put good people on that list.

They put Charlie Kirk on their hate list.

And according to the DOJ, the same organization compiling lists of conservatives who should be debanked and censored, was *literally funding the KKK, secretly trying its hardest to grow the racist threat it was pretending was ubiquitous.

So ubiquitous did the Left pretend the threat of White Supremacy was that Joe Biden gave Charlottesville as his reason for running for president in 2020.

As recently as November of 2024, President Obama was accusing Trump of calling neo-Nazis fine people.

Of course, Trump never actually called neo-Nazis fine people. He immediately clarified that when he said “very fine people,” he was absolutely not talking about the neo-Nazis.

It turns out, not only was the tape of Trump a hoax.

The event itself was supported by a Leftist organization trying to prove it still had a reason to exist.

Unite the Right would probably still have happened without the support of the SPLC. But what the indictment shows is the lengths to which the Left will go to hoodwink you into believing a narrative they know is a lie.