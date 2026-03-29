How a Veteran of the 82nd Airborne Feels About the Troop Deployment

I began my show this week with a hypothesis: Europe is kind of like a deadbeat husband: He brings nothing to the table, sucks you dry, takes half of what you earn, and doesn’t put out—but he always knows where to find you when he needs something!

I put my theory to Retired Brigadier General Mark Kimmett, one of my favorite people to talk to about NATO mooching off the U.S. and refusing to show up when we ask them to in return. His response was a little more measured, though he basically agreed. He had a great analysis about the changing landscape of allyship, as well as President Trump’s ability to finish the war without putting boots on the ground.

Speaking of boots on the ground, thousands of heroic service members arrived in the Middle East today, including the 82nd Airborne Division. I had the privilege of having my friend Sergeant Dan Hollaway, a veteran of the 82nd, on my show. Dan’s podcast, Drinkin Bros, goes out to 200,000 veterans of foreign wars, and he always has the best vibe check on the vet community. I asked Dan to weigh in on how seeing the 82nd deploy makes him and his fellow vets feel—“Jealous,” he said (!)—and whether he supports boots on the ground in Iran. His answer was complex.

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He started by explaining what the 82nd actually does. “What the 82nd Airborne really specializes in is jumping into or inserting otherwise into a non-permissive environment and setting up an effective city. food, mechanics to fix vehicles, hospitals, everything you need for a base of operations to launch more closely targeted special operations missions as well. So when I see something like that, especially with headquarters command and a couple of infantry battalions going, my mind immediately thinks that they’re going to set up a base of operations, not necessarily to conduct an invasion,” he explained.

He then explained the complicated feelings a lot of veterans are feeling right now—skepticism, but also appreciation, and even jealousy.

Mitch Rochelle also joined to explain how Wall Street is reacting to the war.