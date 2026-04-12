DEBATE: Should Economic Migrants Be Deported?

Everyone remembers the photo of little Liam Ramos, the 5-year-old migrant child pictured in ICE custody in Minneapolis wearing a sky blue bunny hat. ICE tried to give Liam to his mother, but she refused to open the front door to her own son, leaving ICE no choice but to detain Liam.

The liberal media turned him and his family into a cause celebré, evidence of the Trump administration’s limitless cruelty, especially after Liam and his father were taken to an ICE detention center. But a judge ordered them released on the grounds that they had a pending asylum case.

This asylum case was fraudulent—something an immigration court found in March and ordered the family immediately deported to their home country of Ecuador.

And in a recent interview, Liam’s mother admitted that they were economic migrants.

“We did not come to this country to cause any harm. I want to give my children a better future,” she told CBS News.

I understand why someone would try to falsify their way into a country with a higher standard of living so their children can have a better life.

But it is simply fraud.

Liberals demand we have compassion for the people coming here illegally and demanding the right to stay. But where is the compassion for working-class Americans who have to compete with them for jobs, whose taxpayer dollars go to subsidizing their free health care, whose children have that much less attention from their teachers in public schools?

Liam’s parents are economic migrants who broke the law and lied to come here.

Should they be allowed to stay?

I asked my panel—Scottie Nell Hughes, a former Trump Surrogate and Political Commentator, and Corbin Trent, a Democratic Strategist, Former Communications Director to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Former Bernie Sanders Campaign Strategist.