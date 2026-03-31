Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Dave Rubin on Why the Media Is Running Cover for Terrorists, SCOTUS Ruling in Favor of Conversion Therapy, the Podcast Wars, and More

Batya Ungar-Sargon's avatar
Batya Ungar-Sargon
Mar 31, 2026

I had the absolute pleasure of talking to Dave Rubin, host of the Dave Rubin Show, and like me, a former lefty. Dave is so smart and has real insight into the topics everyone is discussing. At least three times throughout our discussion, he said things I had just never thought of in that way—such a gift during a conversation.

I asked Dave to explain why he thinks the media is running cover for terrorists, whether it’s their insistence that Iran is winning the war (they aren’t—that’s liberal wishful thinking!) or the Michigan synagogue suicide bomber, who the media tried to portray as the real victim here.

Here’s my piece on that:

Batya Ungar-Sargon
The Media Cast the Michigan Synagogue Terrorist as a Grief-Stricken Victim. Actually, He Was in the Family Business: Hezbollah
The FBI has given an update about the motivations of Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, the Michigan synagogue terrorist who tried to murder 140 Jewish pre-schoolers by driving a car full of explosives into Michigan’s largest Jewish house of worship. Ghazali was “motivated and inspired by Hezbollah's militant ideology,” per the FBI. For months, he had been research…
Read more
25 days ago · 106 likes · 11 comments · Batya Ungar-Sargon

We discussed the media’s Trump Derangement Syndrome, where it comes from and how to fix it.

We discussed the Supreme Court ruling that just came out today. SCOTUS ruled 8-1 against a Colorado ban on conversion therapy for LGBT kids. We discussed the large cultural gap between the Gs and the Ts, and how Trump’s approach differed from Obama’s.

We talked about Dave’s political evolution and what he might change his mind about in the next 5-10 years.

We discussed the podcast wars, and how the Right’s approach to its loonies is so different from the Left’s.

And we had a bit of a debate about the settlements in the West Bank, with a promise to go into it more in depth next time.

I got a great batch of questions for Dave from subscribers here—thank you guys so much for those! I barely had to do any work. They were really good.

Here’s the polling we mention, which found that even most Democrats believe we are winning the war:

Finally, apologies for the sound. I’m new to this, as you guys know! I tried my best to clean it up. It will be better next time!

Thank you so much to Dave Rubin for joining me and to you all for submitting questions and for watching.

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