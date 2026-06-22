Things Keep Getting Worse on the Iran Front

There’s been quite a lot of pushback against those of us who thing this MOU is an appalling capitulation to Iran. But nothing that’s happened since it was revealed last week has changed my mind about it, starting with the negotiations underway in Switzerland.

Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz again, in response to which President Trump has . . . threatened to attack them again.

Where have I seen this movie before?

Meanwhile, on the diplomacy front, every video I've seen come out of Switzerland has been utterly humiliating. We are the world's greatest superpower, and yet we have so obviously been brought to our knees by a few mines. We are the ones who are showing up with this aura of desperation, such that Iran can tweet the most despicable things at us. We just destroyed their Navy and their economy, and yet it's us who are showing up as if on bended knee begging them to open the Strait of Hormuz.

This is an utter disaster.

And not just on the Iran front, it's a disaster on the global stage.

What message do you think this sends to China? That we can be so easily brought down after such a phenomenal military success. It just makes an utter mockery of American power. And I find that really horrifying to countenance.

I think that it's really important that the administration understand that people who truly support them, people like me, have a real problem with this MOU.

There's this view that Vice President JD Vance and his allies have been putting out there, that people who are upset with this MOU and upset with the humiliation of the United States on the global world stage somehow want a forever war, that we somehow want boots on the ground.

I don't want boots on the ground. I've been clear about that from the beginning.

I don't want Americans paying $4.50 cents a gallon. I've been clear about that from the beginning.

But there are so many things the President could be doing domestically to help working class Americans. I've called for stimulus checks. I think he could limit the export of gas and oil, which would bring down the price at the pump domestically.

But this utterly humiliating capitulation, this is not it.

I joined Henna Doba on NewsNation to discuss.