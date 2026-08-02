This Week Was a Stark Reminder of What the Midterms Are Actually About

It’s less than a hundred days until the midterm elections decide who controls the House and the Senate—and whether President Trump and his Cabinet spend the next two years enacting his agenda or fighting impeachment, which will certainly be the Democrats’ first order of business.

But this week gave us a number of stark visuals representing what your choices actually are when you go into the voting booth in November.

One of them came by way of Spain, which was invaded this week by tens of thousands of men from Morocco, who streamed across the border after the border “totally collapsed” as one official told the AP.

The border collapse comes after Spain gave amnesty to more than a million illegal migrants, the largest migrant amnesty in European history. Naturally, when news about the amnesty program spread, thousands more decided to take their chances at achieving European residency.

Because that’s what amnesty for people who cross your border illegally does: It incentivizes people to cross your border illegally, because it is a reward for crossing your border illegally.

But if you think this can only happen in Europe, I urge you to think back to 2022. Remember these scenes? This isn’t Spain. This is Texas.

That was just three years ago!

And while most Democrats will now admit that Biden opening the southern border was a mistake, do you really trust them to keep it as airtight as Trump has? Do you trust them not to grant amnesty to millions of illegal migrants, as they’ve been promising to do for decades?

Just 8% of Americans today say immigration is a top concern for them going into the voting booth, in recent polling. But that’s because President Trump *solved the problem.

We got other glimpses of what a Democratic majority would look like this week. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani published a list of 900,000 homeowners who he accused of owning a second home in New York and was targeting for a new tax. It was about 870,000 more than actually own a second home. Hundreds of thousands of middle class New Yorkers were doxxed as the rich enemy by their own mayor.

His state-owned grocery stores will certainly put mom and pop groceries out of business. And his sustained attacks on the Jewish community keep intensifying. Expect much more of this if the Democrats win in November. Their slate comes with a healthy dose of socialists—thanks to the skyrocketing approval for socialism among Democratic voters.

And of course, this week we were treated to the release of the private diary of Anthony Fauci, the architect of Blue America’s disastrous COVID pandemic response. The diary revealed that what Fauci was telling Congress differed from what he truly believed about COVID.

It revealed a man in thrall to his own celebrity and the adulation of the glitterati, who were showering him with love. And it was a crucial reminder of what Democrats do when they have power: In the name of protecting you, they take away your rights. And when you demand accountability, they smugly refuse.

Fauci was forced into a Senate hearing this week to answer for his past actions and statements. Rather than accept responsibility, he pled the Fifth—111 times.

There’s a through line here connecting mass migration, class warfare against property owners, and encroaching on your civil liberties: Together they represent an agenda committed to the destruction of what it means to be an American, to have a God given right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

President Trump is certainly facing his challenges. We’re bogged down in Iran. Inflation remains high and gas prices keep climbing. Americans have not seen the evidence of the promised Golden Age yet. But though his plan has had its hiccups, it’s an agenda designed to restore American greatness, not to fundamentally destroy it.

Choose well, my fellow Americans!