Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Zohran Mamdani Has Blood on His Hands

Batya Ungar-Sargon's avatar
Batya Ungar-Sargon

Two days ago, he published a blood libel about the Jewish State.

Today, a man heeded his call. He picked up a screwdriver, shouted “Allahu Akbar” and stabbed two people outside a synagogue.

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