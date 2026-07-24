Zohran Mamdani Has Blood on His Hands

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.79813Zohran Mamdani Has Blood on His HandsBatya Ungar-SargonJul 24, 202679813ShareTranscriptTwo days ago, he published a blood libel about the Jewish State.Today, a man heeded his call. He picked up a screwdriver, shouted “Allahu Akbar” and stabbed two people outside a synagogue.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBatya Ungar-SargonSubscribeAuthorsBatya Ungar-SargonRecent PostsThe Socialists Are a Rich White Mini-Party Within the Democratic PartyJul 19 • Batya Ungar-SargonIs JD Vance Right That Public Opinion Is Turning on Israel?Jul 16 • Batya Ungar-SargonInside the DSA with Former Member Jake AltmanJul 14 • Batya Ungar-Sargon and Breaking OmertàThe Only Question Democrats Should Be Asking Themselves After the Graham Platner FiascoJul 12 • Batya Ungar-SargonJohn Bolton: Erdogan Convinced Trump Not to Arm the Kurds in IranJul 12 • Batya Ungar-SargonWhat Graham Platner Really Reveals About the DemocratsJul 9 • Batya Ungar-Sargon'Free Palestine' Is the New Land Acknowledgment, Used by Elites to Cosplay as Working ClassJul 2 • Batya Ungar-Sargon