Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Does Zohran Mamdani Have Blood on His Hands?

I debate my panel
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Batya Ungar-Sargon
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To American Jews living in New York, it’s clear: Mayor Mamdani has blood on his hands.

My panel and I debate the Mayor’s Netanyahu video and whether it led to the violence in New York City two days later.

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