Does Zohran Mamdani Have Blood on His Hands?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview912Does Zohran Mamdani Have Blood on His Hands?I debate my panelBatya Ungar-SargonJul 26, 2026∙ Paid912ShareTo American Jews living in New York, it’s clear: Mayor Mamdani has blood on his hands. My panel and I debate the Mayor’s Netanyahu video and whether it led to the violence in New York City two days later.SubscribeContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Batya Ungar-Sargon.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Batya Ungar-SargonSubscribeAuthorsBatya Ungar-SargonRecent PostsZohran Mamdani Has Blood on His HandsJul 24 • Batya Ungar-SargonThe Socialists Are a Rich White Mini-Party Within the Democratic PartyJul 19 • Batya Ungar-SargonIs JD Vance Right That Public Opinion Is Turning on Israel?Jul 16 • Batya Ungar-SargonInside the DSA with Former Member Jake AltmanJul 14 • Batya Ungar-Sargon and Breaking OmertàThe Only Question Democrats Should Be Asking Themselves After the Graham Platner FiascoJul 12 • Batya Ungar-SargonJohn Bolton: Erdogan Convinced Trump Not to Arm the Kurds in IranJul 12 • Batya Ungar-SargonWhat Graham Platner Really Reveals About the DemocratsJul 9 • Batya Ungar-Sargon