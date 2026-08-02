Senator Lindsey Graham was laid to rest this week in a funeral attended by leaders from across the globe, including Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, both of whom also met with President Trump in the Oval Office. Graham was a huge supporter of both Israel and Ukraine, providing a counter-weight to the rising isolationist wing…
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The Real Reason Laura Loomer Went to Ukraine
Laura Loomer joins BATYA! fresh of her Ukraine trip—and explains the real reason behind her 180 on the subject.
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