Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript371Live with Batya Ungar-SargonA recording from Batya Ungar-Sargon's live videoBatya Ungar-SargonMay 11, 2026371ShareTranscriptGet more from Batya Ungar-Sargon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBatya Ungar-SargonSubscribeAuthorsBatya Ungar-SargonRecent PostsWATCH Batya! on NewsNation17 hrs ago • Batya Ungar-SargonLive with Batya Ungar-SargonMay 3 • Batya Ungar-SargonWatch BATYA! on NewsNation May 3 • Batya Ungar-SargonPeter Schweizer on What Trump Is Really Doing in Iran and GloballyMay 3 • Batya Ungar-SargonEPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on political violence, Secret Service security lapses, and how Trump is making us energy dominantMay 3 • Batya Ungar-SargonTrump's First World Sovereignty vs. Mamdani's Third World Grievances Apr 30 • Batya Ungar-SargonMollie Hemingway on the Politics of the Supreme Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, SCOTUS Decisions in Louisiana and Virginia, the War in…Apr 29 • Batya Ungar-Sargon