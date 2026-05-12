Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript6566Live with Batya Ungar-SargonA recording from Batya Ungar-Sargon's live videoBatya Ungar-Sargon and Andrew FoxMay 12, 20266566ShareTranscriptGet more from Batya Ungar-Sargon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBatya Ungar-SargonSubscribeAuthorsBatya Ungar-SargonAndrew FoxRecent PostsLive with Batya Ungar-SargonMay 11 • Batya Ungar-SargonWATCH Batya! on NewsNationMay 10 • Batya Ungar-SargonLive with Batya Ungar-SargonMay 3 • Batya Ungar-SargonWatch BATYA! on NewsNation May 3 • Batya Ungar-SargonPeter Schweizer on What Trump Is Really Doing in Iran and GloballyMay 3 • Batya Ungar-SargonEPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on political violence, Secret Service security lapses, and how Trump is making us energy dominantMay 3 • Batya Ungar-SargonTrump's First World Sovereignty vs. Mamdani's Third World Grievances Apr 30 • Batya Ungar-Sargon