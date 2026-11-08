Many Americans voted for Trump in 2024 because they remember Trump 1.0, when they had a little more money in their pockets. Yet today, those same voters are broke, and it's not just gas. The cost of housing, health care, insurance, utilities, and groceries have all skyrocketed. Corruption, tariffs, the war in Iran—voters would have forgiven more if they felt they were getting ahead. Instead, they were left behind—again.