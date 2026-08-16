It Was AOC Week! What We Learned About the Left—and the Right—as the Congresswoman Took Center Stage

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview1631It Was AOC Week! What We Learned About the Left—and the Right—as the Congresswoman Took Center StageBatya Ungar-SargonAug 16, 2026∙ Paid1631ShareIt was the week of AOC, the New York City Congresswoman and Socialist Standard Bearer.It started with an announcement: The 36-year-old is freezing her eggs, and she is live streaming every injection of the process on Instagram.Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Batya Ungar-Sargon.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Batya Ungar-SargonSubscribeAuthorsBatya Ungar-SargonRecent PostsNo, It's Not 'Islamophobic' to Criticize Abdul El Sayed's ViewsAug 10 • Batya Ungar-SargonWho Won the Great Burrito Wars of 2026?Aug 7 • Batya Ungar-SargonThe Real Reason Laura Loomer Went to UkraineAug 2 • Batya Ungar-SargonThis Week Was a Stark Reminder of What the Midterms Are Actually AboutAug 2 • Batya Ungar-SargonIn 2022, Dr. Fauci Lied to My Face. His Diary Proves It.Jul 29 • Batya Ungar-SargonDoes Zohran Mamdani Have Blood on His Hands?Jul 26 • Batya Ungar-SargonZohran Mamdani Has Blood on His HandsJul 24 • Batya Ungar-Sargon