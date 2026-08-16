Batya Ungar-Sargon

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It Was AOC Week! What We Learned About the Left—and the Right—as the Congresswoman Took Center Stage

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Batya Ungar-Sargon
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It was the week of AOC, the New York City Congresswoman and Socialist Standard Bearer.

It started with an announcement: The 36-year-old is freezing her eggs, and she is live streaming every injection of the process on Instagram.

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