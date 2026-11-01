Abdul El Sayed Spent His Campaign Alienating the Voters He Needs to Win

There’s a lot of drama circulating around the Michigan senate election. Polls have the far-Left Democrat Abdul El Sayed up, but we know Democratic voters are being wildly over-sampled. It’s going to be a nail biter, and it’s going to come down to Black and Jewish voters. Both communities are traditionally stalwart Democrats, but thanks to choices made by Abdul El Sayed, many are now crossing party lines—or staying home.

He’s polling at 67% with Black voters—about 20 points behind the generic Democratic ballot. And estimates have about 40% of Jews planning to vote for Mike Rogers, the Republican, most of them crossing party lines for the first time in their lives.

It was El Sayed’s own decisions to alienate his primary opponent’s strongholds rather than court them that led to this situation. I joined NewsNation this morning to discuss.