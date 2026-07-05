Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Yekaterina Myslovaty's avatar
Yekaterina Myslovaty
12h

He is vile! And trust me most immigrants, especially those who fled socialist countries like me, in no way agree with him! And are incredibly proud to be American

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Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
12hEdited

Wake up, NYC!!

A little more than six months into his term, Zohran Mamdani and his wife have defended terrorists, called AIPAC "monsters," and supported groups whose mission is to destroy Israel. By doing this, he stands against millions of Jews and puts New York City's Jewish community at risk.

His poison is spreading, as seen in this week's Democratic primaries that elected rabidly anti-Israel nominees who demonize pro-Israel Jews and endanger all Jews.

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-282579601

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