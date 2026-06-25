Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
11m

This new Squad will be God’s gift to Republican fundraising and meme creators everywhere. Fetterman is the ONLY dem talking any sense whatsoever.

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NothingButNet
17m

Excellent post!👍👍 With any luck, the DSA will bring about the splintering of the Democratic Party, isolating the crazies in a small, irrelevant party while the sane Dems regroup and go forward.

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