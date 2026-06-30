Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
6m

This is so unfair to Ro Khanna, who made his fortune the old-fashioned way: he married it.

His wife is a wealthy heiress, daughter of Monte Ahuja, the founder of the Transtar automotive supply company.

Like a Jane Austen novel except here the lucky groom also tries to run the country.

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Lesa's avatar
Lesa
16m

Take this on the interview circuit, Batya. These statistics need to be on every news outlet and podcast. The “do-gooder” (just ask them), over-educated elites think they are helping the working class. In reality, they are dooming them to the hamster wheel of basic survival instead of the ability to excel.

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