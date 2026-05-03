Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript3421Live with Batya Ungar-SargonA recording from Batya Ungar-Sargon's live videoBatya Ungar-SargonMay 03, 20263421ShareTranscriptGet more from Batya Ungar-Sargon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBatya Ungar-SargonSubscribeAuthorsBatya Ungar-SargonRecent PostsWatch BATYA! on NewsNation 2 hrs ago • Batya Ungar-SargonPeter Schweizer on What Trump Is Really Doing in Iran and Globally11 hrs ago • Batya Ungar-SargonEPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on political violence, Secret Service security lapses, and how Trump is making us energy dominant22 hrs ago • Batya Ungar-SargonTrump's First World Sovereignty vs. Mamdani's Third World Grievances Apr 30 • Batya Ungar-SargonMollie Hemingway on the Politics of the Supreme Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, SCOTUS Decisions in Louisiana and Virginia, the War in…Apr 29 • Batya Ungar-SargonThe 'Studies' the Media Is Circulating Showing the Right Is as Violent as the Left Are Deeply FlawedApr 28 • Batya Ungar-SargonWhy President Obama Lied About the Gunman Who Tried to Kill Trump at the WHCDApr 27 • Batya Ungar-Sargon