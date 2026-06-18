The MOU Is Total Capitulation

The Memorandum of Understanding that the President signed between the United States and Iran is officially out, and it is exactly the same as what the administration was telling us were “Iranian talking points” as recently as yesterday.

The MOU is so bad that we all dismissed the actual MOU for “Iranian state sponsored misinformation.”

It’s just total capitulation. And everybody knows it.

Every Republican defending the MOU knows that if a Democrat had signed a document like this, they would be out there blasting them to kingdom come.

President Trump had one job and it was not to sign a deal that could credibly be said to be the equivalent of the JCPOA. And now he has signed a memorandum of understanding that is very clearly and obviously worse than the JCPOA.

It has nothing in there about verification. It states that Iran will not charge tolls on the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, meaning it has occurred to the Iranian regime now for the first time that they can get away with doing that because we just showed them that they can bring the greatest superpower to ever exist on planet Earth to its knees with a few minds.

Every word the President said today was a complete reversal of his own positions two months ago, three months ago, four months ago.

He made Secretary of State Marco Rubio look like a fool because Rubio spent the last four months arguing that the ballistic missile program was a protective shield around the nuclear program. Today, the President said Iran must be allowed to have ballistic missiles.

This is just an utter disaster.

Earlier this week, I wrote a column in which I argued that Vice PResident J.D. Vance is getting border-czared, a la Kamala Harris when President Biden realized that the open border was a problem, and he handed the most important brief that he had no intention of solving to the Vice President. It hung around her neck like an albatross and basically tanked her presidential run among other reasons.

And it feels a little bit like J.D. Vance is being border-czared. He was the only administration member out there defending this all week long, not doing a wonderful job, I have to say, doing a lot of gaslighting, calling what turned out to be the actual MOU, Iranian propaganda, to our faces.

The one defense I keep hearing from people on the right is, well, if they break the MOU, if they break the terms of this deal, we can go right back to bombing them. I have some bad news for you: They are not going to break these terms. This is their wish list. They made out like bandits and they know it. They are never going to break these terms because they have no need to.

Great joining my colleague Katie Pavlich on her show tonight to discuss the latest on the Iran MOU.