Sorry, VP Vance: People Who Think This Is a Bad Deal Aren't 'War Hawks' Who Want a Forever War and Boots on the Ground. We Just Aren't Willing to Lie.

When Trump launched Operation Epic Fury, he laid out three goals:

Destroy Iran’s ballistic missiles

Destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities

Destroy Iran’s navy

Yet he’s signed a Memorandum of Understanding in which he got none of those things. Yesterday, he said Iran should be allowed to have ballistic missiles. There’s nothing in the MOU about verification for its nuclear program, which is effectively a green light to Iran to pursue one. And who needs a navy when you have mines and are going to charge tolls to get through the Strait of Hormuz?

It’s a disaster.

Iran has come out of this stronger than it was before Operation Epic Fury.

They realized that it didn’t matter that we had total military superiority. They brought us to our knees with mines.

What message does that send to China?

If a Democrat had signed this exact MOU, he would have blasted them to kingdom come. And while his supporters say that, well, he’s Trump, he can always go back in, he’s only president for two more years! The whole point was to protect our kids and grandkids from a nuclear armed Iran, something that is kind of a certainty under a future Democratic administration!

Most distressing perhaps has been Vice President JD Vance’s implication that the people who think this is a terrible deal are somehow war hawks who want an endless war and boots on the ground. It’s total nonsense. We had them on the ropes without that—and just let up the pressure.