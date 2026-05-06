There’s a great new clip floating around of Nick Fuentes telling his audience that he identifies as “a non-woke moderate Democrat” who thinks “the GOP needs to be destroyed” and President Trump impeached.

Imagine that: the racist, antisemitic, misogynistic, race essentialist Nick Fuentes identifies as a Democrat.

He’s not alone in crossing the aisle. Marjorie Taylor Greene has discovered newfound respect for—and among—Democrats since she turned on Donald Trump and started blaming Israel for genocide and all manner of other crimes; you can find her most weeks on CNN making her case, where they’ve discovered strange new respect for her. Tucker Carlson is now anxious to meet with the Democratic Senate candidate for Maine, Graham Platner, whose most salient feature is the Nazi tattoo he’s had for 20 years. Ana Kasparian of the Left-wing Young Turks has admitted she watches Candace Owens and is moved by Owens’ content. “We need to continue to fix the fracture between the left and the right,” tweeted Owens tweeted this week.

This meeting of the minds between prominent far-Right influencers and the Left hinges on a singular issue: Their level of comfort blaming Jews for the world’s ills. Once it passes a certain level, a person seems to almost invariably find themselves on the Left these days.

It’s sometimes called the horseshoe theory: The extremes of the Left and Right meet over their shared antisemitism. Only it’s not equal on both sides. On the Left, anti-Jewish sentiment has gone mainstream, whereas there is a significant effort on the Right to curtail it—hence far-Right podcasters ending up more comfortable on the Left with their newfound hostility to Jewish interests.

Think of Abdul el Sayed, a Michigan Senate candidate, who has been campaigning with Hasan Piker, the guy who says he’d vote for Hamas over Israel.

Think of President Obama’s speechwriters sanitizing Piker and going all in on Platner, Nazi tattoo and all.

Think of the rest of the Democratic establishment, who called every MAGA Republican a Nazi for 10 years, now lining up to proudly endorse a guy with an actual totenkopf tattoo on his chest.

Think of the rage Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has inspired for standing against all this crap—so much so that his party is trying to kick him out.

The Left has in recent decades become a very comfortable place for people hostile to Jewish interests, sadly. (My book on why this happened, The Jews and the Left, comes out next month.)

Not so the Right.

If the Democratic mainstream has gone out of its way to make bigots feel at home in their party and on the campaign trail, the GOP has consistently gone out of its way to make clear that antisemitism has no place in its ranks.

Over the last few months, Republican after Republican has come out not just against Fuentes but against people like Carlson, who uncritically platformed Fuentes and gave the impression he agrees with much of Fuentes’ commentary. Carlson has made an obsession with Israel and Jewish wrongdoing the cornerstone of his output in recent years. He’s not only hosted Fuentes but repeatedly hosted conspiracist Daryl Cooper on his show—a man famous for being a Holocaust revisionist, with whom Carlson heartily agreed that the real villain of World War II was not Hitler but Churchill.

The rhetoric among the Right-wing podcasters amped up when Trump took military action against Iran last June and then again this year. The Podcastariat claimed Trump had been hoodwinked into the war in Iran by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite the fact that Trump had been speaking about the importance of preventing Iran from achieving a nuclear weapon for upwards of four decades. Many of the podcasters started saying it was “Israel First” to think Iran should not have a nuclear bomb, a tedious and gross accusation that portrays Americans as having dual loyalties with Israel for the crime of agreeing with the President of the United States about the Middle East, and suggests Jewish Americans are not to be trusted unless they prove their anti-Zionist bonafides.

A hearty debate on the Right over these issues has taken up much of the year, with the podcasters turning on Israel and Trump—and revealing themselves repeatedly to be out of touch with where Republican and MAGA voters are on a host issues.

It all came to a head last month when the President himself basically kicked Carlson and Owens and other podcasters out of the party in a series of social media posts.

In one of a series of lengthy posts, the President wrote about the Podcastariat,

“they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some “free” and cheap publicity. Now they think they get some “clicks” because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE. MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of “TRUMP”

Trump was not alone in voicing his disgust.

On Twitter, in interviews, and on my show on NewsNation, Republican senators, members of Congress, influencers, and members of the President’s cabinet have all come out against the shift among far-Right podcasters, the attempt to sanitize Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens and to blame Jews and Israel for everything they don’t like about Trump.

Turns out, that only works on the Left.

Since the President’s posts to Truth Social, what came to be called the “Podcast Wars” has died down. The war is over. The good guys won.

Carlson’s much touted newfound success on YouTube is being driven not by Americans but by Muslims, according to people who know him well.

Along with the rest of the GOP, Trump closed the ranks and excluded the people he viewed as anathema to his values and his agenda from credibly claiming to be “on the Right.” And after Trump and the GOP kicked the antisemites out, they appear to be migrating to the side that wants them: the Left.