Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Laurie's avatar
Laurie
14m

Batya, the most devastating to me is Megyn Kelly. I'm sure you saw her clip yesterday (I don't follow her anymore but saw the clip on X) with her praising Tuckers NY Times interview and Islam and how her eyes have opened on Israel! WTAF!!! She has really gone off the deep end and so many of the sane people that loved and listened to her everyday since 2020 don't recognize her. I remember you being on her show just before her total freakout over Ben Shapiro calling out her cowardess. After that she just went completely off the rails against the Jews because a Jew called her out for not defendingErika Kirk. I just can't tell you how disappointing this still is to people like myself who really thought she had so much common sense. She has gone full in on hating Israel and Jews blaming them for Trump going to war and it's just so sad for her former fans like me! Even her husband doesn't agree with her!! Thankful for you and the other sane people we have left!

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Richard's avatar
Richard
23m

I hope your readership includes lots of Jews. This is a message they need to hear and other than the Orthodox have been ignoring for several generations.

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