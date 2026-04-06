Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Penny Adrian's avatar
Penny Adrian
Apr 6

I am heartbroken over the betrayal of Jewish people by the Democrats. I will not vote for any Democrat ever again until the DNC denounces anti-Zionism (which is simply anti-Jewish hatred in practice). I have pre-ordered your book, and I am voting a straight GOP ticket despite being a lifelong Democrat. The Jewish people are done with setting themselves on fire to keep everybody else warm. There is a big difference between altruism and masochism. Am Yisrael Chai.

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Mary C's avatar
Mary C
Apr 6

Looking forward to your book, in spite of the fact that I've been listening to Dennis Prager expound on this very topic for decades. I'm sure I'll learn something new! Not Jewish myself but have been deeply disturbed by what I'm seeing and hearing all around (including among the young conservatives in my life, who I seem to be constantly arguing with now on this topic)

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