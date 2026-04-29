Mollie Hemingway on the Politics of the Supreme Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, SCOTUS Decisions in Louisiana and Virginia, the War in Iran, and More

I was so pleased to talk to Mollie Hemmingway, the Editor-in-Chief of The Federalist, a Fox News contributor, and the author of the new book Alito: The Justice Who Reshaped the Supreme Court and Restored the Constitution. She’s so smart and such a joy to talk to.

We talked about today’s SCOTUS decision on Louisiana and how the Roberts court is trying to undo the racism of DEI and other Democratic initiatives. We also discussed the President’s messaging problems, his foreign policy, the Supreme Court dynamics more broadly, how the other justices feel about Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and more.

You can pick up a copy of her book here.