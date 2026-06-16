Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript329Live with Batya Ungar-SargonA recording from Batya Ungar-Sargon's live videoBatya Ungar-SargonJun 16, 2026329ShareTranscriptGet more from Batya Ungar-Sargon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBatya Ungar-SargonSubscribeAuthorsBatya Ungar-SargonRecent PostsJonathan Schanzer on the New Iran Deal8 hrs ago • Batya Ungar-SargonTim Scott Reacts to My Economic ProposalsJun 14 • Batya Ungar-SargonThe Dems Are Standing by Graham Platner. What Happened to 'Believe All Women' and 'Fight Fascism'? | DEBATEJun 7 • Batya Ungar-SargonBUS AMA about my new book The Jews and the Left!Jun 2 • Batya Ungar-SargonBen Shapiro on Why the Left Turned on the JewsMay 31 • Batya Ungar-SargonReclaiming the Real History of Jews in AmericaMay 29 • Batya Ungar-SargonLara Trump on Iran, Gas Prices, the Anti-Weaponization Fund, Tucker Carlson, and MoreMay 26 • Batya Ungar-Sargon