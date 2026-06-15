Batya Ungar-Sargon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
1h

I like Batya, but her notion that Jews in America were not oppressed is so off the mark. Simply because we could hide that we were Jews, by taking advantage of our lighter skin shade, and move into a more accepting society does not mean we were not oppressed. Yes Jews were able to use the American system to create successful laws and lives, but the reason they needed to do that is because they were marginalized by the powers that be.

There are investment banks, because Jews were not allowed to work for banks. There are “Jewish” law firms because they were not allowed to become partners in White Shoe Law Firms. There are Jewish social clubs, because Jews were not allowed in the Older Country clubs. Brandeis University was created because of jewish quotas at the ivy leagues. There were parts of deeds that houses could not be sold to Jews.

I grew up in the Bible Belt, and was singled out with my sister by the public schools because we would not celebrate Christmas. We had to say christian prayers in public school even after the Supreme Court cases. Antisemitism was pervasive and is still pervasive within large parts of American society.

And considering that Crown Heights was a pogrom, and she herself wrote for years about the physical assaults and antisemitism being faced by religious Jews in Brooklyn how can she say that physical threats were not part of the American landscape.

I think Batya is mixing ideas here. No there was not an outward Pale of Settlement, and the ghettos were more because refugees and immigrants tend to live close to each other and there was no outward laws defining where Jews could live, but it doesn’t mean that Jews were always welcomed and that society was welcoming. Now lets talk immigration…..WW2, the Holocaust….

Reply
Share
1 reply
Arnon Rubinstein's avatar
Arnon Rubinstein
1h

We cannot underestimate the power of these elite organisations and people. They currently dominate the agenda (as proven by the countless articles and comments on Substack that have been written to counter these attacks on Israel's legitimacy - amazingly this is what they managed to achieve). This could only change somewhat if the 'silent majority' votes for the Republicans (who also have thier own fanatics) in the coming elections.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Batya Ungar-Sargon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture