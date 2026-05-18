Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
19h

Yes! The Klan is the perfect analogy for our modern times, and I would add another angle here:

It's not just that the South turned on the Klan to save the Jews. They turned on the Klan to uphold our universal moral TABOO against overt hateful eliminationist bigotry towards any group. We all must do the same today with those that espouse this hatred, ostracizing them out of polite society and our mainstream politics, marginalizing them to the fringes where they belong. If we don't, the TABOO erodes and the hate normalizes and destroys all of America and the West.

#MakeTaboosTabooAgain

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Luke Lea's avatar
Luke Lea
19hEdited

Jews have always been well-accepted in the South, in part no doubt because of our Protestant traditions. I was recently driving through the backwoods of Tennessee in deep hillbilly country when I spotted an Israeli flag posted on the side of a house. The owner was out in the yard so I stopped to ask him about it. "They're my people," he politely said.

Readers might also be interested in my response to October 7, in which I, as a Protestant American, explain why the West, not Israel, is ultimately responsible for the plight of the Palestinians, after which go on to describe what I think the West as a whole, speaking as a civilization, might do to help bring this otherwise impossible situation to an end: https://shorturl.at/7kBCu

Quillette is currently thinking about publishing it even though I'm a complete unknown. Who knows, maybe they will?

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