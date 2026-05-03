EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin joined me this week on “BATYA!” to discuss political violence, Trump’s energy agenda, and his viral moment with Rep. Rosa DeLauro.
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EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on political violence, Secret Service security lapses, and how Trump is making us energy dominant
Zeldin was himself almost the victim of a stabbing at a campaign event in 2022. He reflected on our current moment and the big news stories of the week.
May 03, 2026
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