Batya Ungar-Sargon

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EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on political violence, Secret Service security lapses, and how Trump is making us energy dominant

Zeldin was himself almost the victim of a stabbing at a campaign event in 2022. He reflected on our current moment and the big news stories of the week.
Batya Ungar-Sargon's avatar
Batya Ungar-Sargon
May 03, 2026

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin joined me this week on “BATYA!” to discuss political violence, Trump’s energy agenda, and his viral moment with Rep. Rosa DeLauro.

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