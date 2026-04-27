Batya Ungar-Sargon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
10h

One of the common tricks for such data sets is to count violence by white prison gangs as right-wing, but somehow violence by black or Hispanic prison gangs doesn’t count as left-wing.

Reply
Share
Richard's avatar
Richard
10h

I am a data geek and my first instinct is always to check the data. Let me pick the base year and I can win any argument.

Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Batya Ungar-Sargon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture