Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
20h

The left is now a revolutionary movement - socialist, Islamist, Woke - and believe violence is acceptable to further the revolution. With few exceptions, this is the future of the Democratic Party. Socialists and progressive Democrats like Bernie, Warren, Ro, the Squad, have embraced the revolution and are fueling it. For so-called mainstream Democrats, it is cynical political calculation that lasts only until they are no longer useful to revolutionaries.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
20h

An excellent article, Batya! It brings to us a painful truth. Political violence is predominantly only on one side these days, the left. Liberals and progressives are more likely than moderates or conservatives to say political violence is justified. This isn’t the “peace, love and understanding” left of the 1960s and 1970s, this is the modern day left who’s all about using any means necessary to achieve their goals. Hasan Piker has openly embraced crime and the murder of the rich. The left celebrated Luigi Mangione for murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. A Bernie Sanders supporter shot Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise at the Congressional Baseball Field. Antifa attacks conservatives and anyone else they disagree with, riots, attack ordinary people and members of the press, doxx people, threaten people, show up at their houses, and have shot Border Patrol agents. BLM and Antifa set fire to cities and rioted in the streets after the whole George Floyd hoax. Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Hamas protesters marched across the streets of America and college campuses chanting for the genocide of the Jewish people, the destruction of the state of Israel and celebrating the horrific events of October 7th.

THREE count em’ THREE assassination attempts have been made on President Trump. I thought it was crazy Gerald Ford was almost assassinated twice, Donald Trump sadly, broke that record. It’s like the 1970s all over again with all this far-left political violence. The SPLC happily funded the KKK, the National Socialist Party of America and other odious groups to go around causing chaos. They were behind Charlottesville as well it turns out. This is NOT to say political violence from the right never happens. But it is not in any way, shape or form proportionate to the political violence that comes from the left. I seriously had someone I used to follow on Instagram DM me last night after I chastised her for saying “there comes a time when political violence is justified”, “Trump was literally about to start World War 3. Don’t you think he should be taken out by any means necessary?” No, no I don’t, and I disagree with him on many issues. Doesn’t mean he needs or deserves, to be gunned down. I promptly unfollowed her and will never speak to her again. I’m an independent moderate who votes for folks from both parties. I am on the left on social issues and often disagree with the President on policy in this area, but I would never want him or members of his family to be killed.

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