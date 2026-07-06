Batya Ungar-Sargon

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
11h

👍 Nice post, Batya! As someone significantly older than you, it has been stunning to observe the gradual change in the Democratic Party regarding its treatment of Israel/Jews over the past few decades. The Dems have moved from an embrace of Israel/Jews decades ago to full blown intolerance/hate 👿👿 today. It is easier to understand this development when one examines the broader picture of the Dem Party rather than looking at this one issue in a vacuum.

50 years ago the Dem Party was inclusive and tolerant - it celebrated the rights of all to disagree and voice that disagreement without fear of reprisal. It also celebrated the right to peacefully protest within the bounds of the laws of the country. Fast forward to 2026 and the picture of the party is diametrically opposed to that of 50 years ago. Freedom of thought is not tolerated - you stick to the party line or you are excoriated. Think DEI, boys playing girls’ sports, open borders, etc. Those who fail to toe the line are subjected to hate, expulsion, cancelation and, if unlucky, physical violence.

The hate of Israel/Jews is simply a very visible part of the broader framework of Democratic hate and intolerance, though that particular hate may be one of the most concerning when one considers the simultaneous embrace by the left of radical Islam. Hard to predict where this all ends, but it promises to be a very bumpy road filled with many twists, turns and danger. Good help us 🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸

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Lance S's avatar
Lance S
10h

I love this post. I just find it so ironic that Democrats are the ones who use the word "Nazi" to describe anyone who diagrees with them, yet they are the ones with the same disdain for Isreal and Jews that the Nazis had.

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