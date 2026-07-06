Something tragic has happened on the America’s Left: It’s turned on the Jews. It’s no longer deniable that the single most important litmus test on the Left today is whether you denounce Israel, and how strongly. And if you don’t, you get your Leftist credentials—even your “queer card”—revoked, as Scott Weiner found out a week ago.

As someone who just wrote a book explaining how opposing Jews, Zionism, and Jewish interests became the single most important litmus test for the Left, I predicted the rise of the DSA candidate running pretty much exclusively on their antipathy for Israel. “Free Palestine” has become what land acknowledgements were in 2018 or antiracist claptrap was in 2020 or climate activism in 2022: a virtue signal to disguise the fact that the Left had become the home not of labor but of over-credentialed elites, the kinds of people DSA candidates have been winning with.

But many still find it difficult to admit what they are seeing with their own eyes. It’s difficult, after all, to admit you backed the wrong pony. So instead of admitting that their side has a problem with hating Jews, they both sides it. They insist that this isn’t a problem with the Left but rather with America in 2026. There are also antisemites on the Right, they insist: But what about Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens? The Right is turning on Jews and Israel, too! I saw a video of a college student asking about the USS Liberty so both sides are antisemitic!

This is just wrong. There may be antisemites who were once on the Right, but they are no longer Republicans. Nick Fuentes came out as a Democrat. Tucker Carlson has removed himself from the Republican Party—after Trump basically kicked him out. Thomas Massie—gone!

People who turn bashing Israel into their whole personality only have one party to cleave to, and it’s the Democratic Party. As I have said here again and again, there is just no appetite for antisemitism or anti-Israel sentiment on the Right.

And a new poll from the Free Beacon and Echelon Insights confirms it.

Here are some of the highlights from a June 2026 poll of 1,121 likely Republican primary voters, nationally:

57% support ending the sale of weapons to other countries and 69% support ending the discounted sale of weapons to other countries, but just 28% support ending military aid to Israel.

64% have a favorable view of Israel, vs. just 22% who have an unfavorable view. It’s the highest approval rating of all the countries on the list, which includes the UK and Ukraine. 59% have a favorable view of the IDF, while just 17% have a favorable view of the Palestinians.

73% said they were more likely to vote for a candidate who supports a strong U.S.-Israel relationship

68% say the U.S. should support Israel

68% support Israel over the Palestinians, with just 10% supporting the Palestinians over Israel.

67% say the U.S. and Israel’s geopolitical interests are usually aligned—compared to just 15% who said they aren’t.

73% are more likely to vote for a Republican who supports a strong U.S.-Israel relationship—as opposed to just 16% who want a Republican opposed to Israel.

69% want a candidate who denounces antisemitism and says it has no place in the conservative movement—vs. just 17% who don’t.

62% said they'd be less likely to vote for a candidate who calls Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal—vs. 19% who said they’d be more likely.

Just 28% said they’d vote for a candidate who votes against Congressional resolutions condemning antisemitism

68% are less likely to vote for someone who describes visits to the Western Wall in Jerusalem as “kissing a stupid wall”

74% approve of how Trump is handling the U.S./Israel relationship

75% support Trump on Iran

76% approve of military operations against Iran

84% approve of Trump

79% approve of Trump on foreign policy, vs. just 18% who disapprove.

It is a despicable canard on the United States of America to say that antisemitism has infested both parties.

Here’s the truth: The Left is deeply hostile to Jews—while the Right is hostile to those hostile to Jews.

Antisemitism, anti-Zionism, obsessive opposition to Israel, and in general a suspicious attitude towards Jewish power, are not problems equally shared between the two parties.

One party may have a few antisemites, but it’s doing a marvelous job at policing them and their ideas out of the party—and now you know why: Their voters want nothing to do with it.