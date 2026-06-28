There’s a wild clip making the rounds on social media showing California State Senator Scott Weiner, favored to win Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat in San Francisco, being harassed by a shrieking mob and chased out of San Francisco’s Pride March.

"Your legislation protecting queers on the sex offender registry is fantastic,” says a man filming Weiner as he chases him out of a park. “But you've been terrible on Gaza. We hate you!"

"You do not belong here anymore, Scott. And it breaks my f—ing heart. It breaks my heart. It breaks my heart that someone who wrote your legislation for queers is so f—ing terrible on Gaza, Scott. You have anything to say?"

Just think about that for a minute: Weiner, once a hero to trans activists, is now being chased out of Pride because of insufficient loyalty to the anti-Israel narrative.

Being rabidly anti-Israel is the single most important litmus test on the Left. Without it, you can be as far Left as Scott Weiner on trans and gay issues and the Left will chase you out. But if you do hate Israel, you can be as far Right as Tucker Carlson on immigration and cultural issues and the Left will welcome you.

There is only hating Israel. It is the sine qua non of the Left in 2026.

Wiener “stopped being queer the moment he started supporting Israel,” per the screaming protestors.

The legislation that the queer activists in the video are talking about was written and passed by Weiner and allows adults who have sex with minors to escape being forced to register as a sex offender. Per the law, Senate Bill No. 145,

This bill would exempt from mandatory registration under the act a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register.

The law’s proponents, including Weiner, argue that it is intended to end unfair discrimination against gay offenders, because judges have discretion when it comes to vaginal crimes of this kind. But its opponents call it a “Pedophile Bill.” Whose #1 issue, after all, is helping people evade consequences for having penetrative sex with youths 10 years younger than them?

Yet even this great trans achievement was not enough to save Weiner from the chopping block—because of his insufficient hatred of Israel. This is the second time in as many days that Weiner has been accosted by the Free Palestine committee, and it will not be the last.

What’s amazing is that Weiner tried his best to appease this crowd on the Israel front.

Weiner initially refused to peddle the lie that Israel committed a “genocide” in Gaza—a ridiculous piece of rhetoric born of Holocaust envy and designed to lay at the feet of the Jews the greatest crime committed against them. He then did a 180 and said that yes, indeed, Israel had committed genocide in a war in which it had achieved the lowest civilian to combatant ratio in modern urban warfare.

“I’ve stopped short of calling it genocide, but I can’t anymore,” Wiener said in a post on the social media platform X on Sunday evening. “To me, the Israeli government has tried to destroy Gaza and to push Palestinians out and that qualifies as genocide.”

Humiliation complete. Knee bended. Antisemites appeased.

Or not.

Apparently, it was not enough to quell the crowd.

Anti-Zionism is the litmus test to belonging on the Left today.

You can write laws letting 24 year olds who had sex with 14 year olds off the hook and the queer community will turn on you for once having the audacity to question their lies about Israel.

Weiner’s views on Israel are now indistinguishable from even the most far-Left DSA member, yet because he is Jewish and his name is “Weiner,” he is now a target of humiliation and shaming.

“You do not belong here!” the activists screamed in his face.

Indeed.

To understand why and how the Left turned on the Jews, I just wrote a book about this called “The Jews and the Left.” Order here.