Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Mark D.'s avatar
Mark D.
1h

It warms my heart when this snake eats its own tail, and I hope this splintering will lead to the end of the Democrat party. They let the anti-Semites drive, most prominently by disqualifying Josh Shapiro as a VP candidate in 2024.

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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
1h

. These trans useful idiots screaming for a place and a people that would kill them upon arrival.

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