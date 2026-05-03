Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Kevin Boothby's avatar
Kevin Boothby
3h

Feminist cope. Women put off their fertile years to compete with men. By the time they reach any sort of success, their fertility window is waning if not closed, and they have effectively turned themselves into men. Which men with options are not attracted to. So naturally there's a big market selling fantasy to women who bought into the whole thing, who want to think that they really are super hot in their 40's and 50's.

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Ayn's avatar
Ayn
2h

A documented Nicole Kidman allergy has protected me from many of the early versions of these films. It also saved me from trying to read emotions into a face so "magically" free from aging that it's completely inexpressive.

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