Batya Ungar-Sargon

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David Phillips's avatar
David Phillips
4h

You are underestimating the follow on effects. Other oil producers will invest and take over the sales Iran is currently making. Ghana for example. “Control” means avoiding the straight. The world economy will not invest in a path that is constantly unreliable.

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Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
2hEdited

After decades of quiet enabled by the Greatest Generation, today’s Americans seem to have forgotten that freedom is never free. The message broadcast to the world with this strategic surrender: When the going gets tough the Americans get lost. Putin heard it loud and clear after the humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan. And now the CCP is taking detailed notes as it eyes the tasty morsel just across its border. The US obsession with 5$ gas while totally oblivious to the disastrous consequences of a post-Taiwan world is truly remarkable.

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