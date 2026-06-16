Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
11h

Suggest waiting to see the MOU before jumping to conclusions. The agents of chaos will have you believing all sorts of things.

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Sandra Slivka's avatar
Sandra Slivka
10h

Yep. Seems like Vance is set up to fail. The enigma to me is kushner and witkoff by his side. I personally think that this is to get hormuz open and extend the ceasefire in the hope that iran implodes on its own. US sucks at regime change and that is the only hope for iran. I suspect the IGRC is forming a circular firing squad.

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