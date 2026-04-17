If you watch the liberal media side by side with stock market, this week has been truly a split screen for the ages: In the media, it’s wall to wall Trump Derangement Syndrome. But if you look at the stock market, you see the opposite—Anti-TDS. According to the markets, Trump can do no wrong.

It’s truly wild: dueling narratives that are not just incompatible but utterly irreconcilable. But on one thing they agree: Donald Trump is the only metric in American public life.

Share Batya Ungar-Sargon

The Democrats, like the media, are in full TDS mode. 85 House and Senate Democrats called for Trump to be impeached or removed through the 25th Amendment after he posted to truth social that if Iran doesn’t negotiate, “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

Trump’s post was obviously just rhetoric—rhetoric that worked. Literally the next day, Iran agreed to a ceasefire. But never mind that. Never mind that Iran was seeking to acquire a nuclear bomb, and if Trump didn’t act, our children and grandchildren would have to live with the threat of a nuclear terror state hanging over their heads. Never mind that Iran massacred 30,000 innocent protectors and is continuing to execute young men and women for the crime of yearning to be free.

In America, only Trump exists. And because Trump is bad, everyone who is at war with him is therefore on your side.

That’s how you end up with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who left Congress amidst a feud with Trump, and Democrat Ro Khanna, once sworn enemies, now inhabiting a cozy little scene on CNN and proposing a new political coalition built on—you guessed it—opposing Trump. (How original!)

Here you have three people—a CNN anchor, an anti-Trump Republican, and an anti-Trump Democrat agreeing that they can all come together despite their differences, because they are united by the most important thing in America, the only thing that matters: They all hate Trump.

It’s like that scene in Monty Python’s Life of Brian, where someone asks to join the People’s Front of Judea, and the head of the club has just one question: “How much do you hate the Romans?”

“A lot,” the supplicant says.

“Right, you’re in.”

Only Trump exists.

This is how you end up with Ilhan Omar, too, praising Greene, who once called for Omar’s censure from Congress and called Omar a foreign agent. On a podcast this week, Omar said the time had come to throw her arms around Marjorie Taylor Greene and—get this—Candace Owens!

Because nothing exists in America outside of Trump.

I talk a lot on here about how the mainstream media seems to be rooting so hard against Trump that it’s wishcasting a victory for Iran. They can’t stand to admit that he is succeeding. But while most journalists only imply this with their skewed coverage, some come out and say it.

New York Times columnist Tom Friedman admitted this week he’s struggling to root for the United States in a war against the Islamic Regime of Iran. While Friedman concedes he really wants “to see Iran defeated militarily because this regime is a terrible regime for its people and the region,” the problem is, “I really don’t want to see Bibi Netanyahu or Donald Trump politically strengthened by this war because they are too awful human beings.”

What’s a New York Times columnist to do when the evil Iranian regime’s opponent is . . . Donald Trump?!

The struggle is real, y’all.

Yet while the Democrats, the media, and let’s not forget Europe are afflicted with TDS—Trump Derangement Syndrome—the markets are possessed with the opposite impulse, a kind of Anti-TDS in which Trump can do no wrong. It seems like no matter what he does, they love it.

The S&P500 reached new heights this week. The Nasdaq was up 1.6% and crossed 24,000 with 11 straight day of gains. Axios reported that funds that trade on trend algorithms bought $19 billion in equities, the biggest one-week buy since August 2024.

War? What war?

Despite a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a quarter of the world’s oil supply travels, in Trump the markets trust.

Despite a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a quarter of the world’s oil supply travels, in Trump the markets trust.

They can see the bigger play here: With the military operations in Venezuela and Iran, we’ve starved China of 25% of its oil. Every Chinese trade route to the West is now controlled by the United States thanks to Donald Trump. Instead of going to our adversaries for oil, China is coming to us, and U.S. suppliers are ramping up oil production and exports.

Many thought China would come to Iran’s aid when the war began. Instead, Trump has brought China to heel. The CCP’s dreams of a Chinese Century are dead and buried—and Wall Street knows it. Even though there’s a naval blockade on, it’s Trump’s war, and the market trusts Trump.

The only thing in America that exists right now is Donald Trump.