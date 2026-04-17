Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Apr 17

The most amusing example of this is all the atheists in the media becoming pro-Pope because the only thing that matters is Trump.

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Gitch's avatar
Gitch
Apr 17

I met a guy in front of a PA. Lottery machine. He told me a story, asking me if I remember the covid relief cash that DJT sent out in 2020. I told him I remembered that, then he went into a long drawn out tale of how, because of THAT MONEY ONLY, he became a degenerate gambler and lost everything he owned including his car and house and blamed every bit of it on DJT and the FIRST covid check. Not kidding, can't make this up. TDS is real, these people are sick, miserable and dangerous

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