Batya Ungar-Sargon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
1h

No, liberalism and zionism are not in conflict. The democratic party is no longer liberal. That most Jewish Americans cannot see that just means they refuse to deal with reality. They are politically homeless. the DNC has embrace the illiberal woke-progressive-marxist-islamo-nazi horseshoe of not only hating Jews, but hating America as well.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
1h

It would seem clear ( at least to me) that the fence is no longer wide enough for even the tiniest Jewish ass. But countless still think they can avoid having to choose which side to be on. We all know plenty. Here's a litmus test of sorts : can you remain friends with a person who would rejoice if israel were to be destroyed? Or someone who would at best be indifferent or say i am sorry but the Israelis brought it on themselves. Uncomfortable questions or thoughts? You betcha. But its really not that hard for many of us to answer. All are free to.make their choice. And it seems like this is a good time to do so. The fence gets narrower each day

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Batya Ungar-Sargon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture